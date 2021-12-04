Akhilesh Yadav: Congress will get zero seats in upcoming UP elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said he might be open to throwing his weight behind an alternate political front led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a Vijay Yatra in Jhansi on Friday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, he told journalists, “I welcome her. The way she wiped out the BJP in Bengal… the people of Uttar Pradesh will wipe out the BJP.” He added, “We will speak about it when the time is right.”

Talks of a possible tie up arise as both the parties take jabs at the Congress. Yadav who was in alliance with the Congress in the previous assembly elections, said that the Congress will get zero seats in the upcoming elections. This came a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Yadav, saying that he ran a ‘jaativaad’ (casteist) and ‘gundayi’ (criminal) government.