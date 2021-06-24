BJP, Congress Spar On Vaccine Policy at Parl Panel Meet: Report

However, when some of the members of the Opposition persisted with their questions upon the differential vaccine pricing, the BJP MPs asserted that the questions related to pricing did not come under the domain of the Science and Technology Ministry that was on the meeting panel.

"This ministry has nothing to do with the procurement of vaccines or their prices. There should not be any attempt to politicise the issue by raising such questions," a BJP MP reportedly stated.

Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was also in attendance at the meeting.

The participants of the meet questioned the scientist on the reduced sample size for genome sequencing.