BJP Asks EC to Act Against Rahul Gandhi For Tweet ‘Seeking Votes’

The BJP claimed this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Quint File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Image: Twitter) India The BJP claimed this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, 28 October, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, seeking legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet. In his tweet, the former AICC president had asked people of Bihar to vote for the Grand Alliance in the Assembly polls, ANI reported.

The BJP claimed this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “Rahul Gandhi has made a statement on Twitter asking for votes for the first phase of elections today (28 October),” the party said in a letter addressed to Bihar’s chief electoral officer.

“The time for making the appeal for the first phase of polls was over 28 hours earlier. However, even then on the Twitter post, an appeal has been made by Rahul Gandhi in utter violation of the Model Code of Conduct, warranting action against him,” the letter added.

On Wednesday morning, Gandhi had tweeted: “For justice, employment, farmers and labourers, your vote should go the Mahagathbandhan (the Grand Alliance). My best wishes to everyone for the first phase of voting in Bihar.”