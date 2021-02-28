BPF Snaps Ties with BJP in Assam, Joins ‘Mahagathbandhan’

The Congress and the AIUDF had fought separately in 2016, and managed 26 and 13 seats, respectively.

The BJP has decided to fight the polls in western Assam's tribal dominated Bodoland area in alliance with new ally UPPL besides Asom Gana Parishad. In 2006 and 2011, the BPF was part of the Congress-led government in Assam, but before Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the party broke ties with Congress.

BPF leaders claim that its support ensured that the BJP won as many as 27 Assembly seats in 2016 polls. The BPF won all the 12 seats of Bodoland areas in 2016.

Another regional alliance comprising Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal and few other local parties formed a third front to take on both the BJP and Congress-led alliance. The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April.