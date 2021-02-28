Voting For Bypolls to Five Municipal Wards in Delhi Underway

In Trilokpuri ward, the AAP has fielded Vijay Kumar, BJP has fielded Om Prakash Gugarwal and Bal Krishan is Congress party’s candidate.

AAP’s Dhirendra, BJP’s Siyaram Kanojia and Congress’ Dharampal Maurya are contesting from the Kalyanpuri ward.

Meanwhile, in Chauhan Bamgar ward, former AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan is contesting against Congress’ Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and BJP’s Nazir Ansari.

Further, in case of Shalimar Bagh (North) ward, BJP’s Surbhi Jaju, AAP’s Sunita Mishra and Congress’ Mamta are contesting.

The AAP has fielded former Bawana MLA Ramchandra in the Rohini-C ward with BJP and Congress fielding Rajesh Goyal and Mewati Barwala respectively.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)