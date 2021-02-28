Voting For Bypolls to Five Municipal Wards in Delhi Underway

The voting for bypolls in five municipal wards in Delhi, namely Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bamgar, is underway on Sunday, 28 February.
Two of these wards come under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation while the remaining three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The three contenders— the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress have displayed confidence in winning the bypolls.
Officials said that there are 327 polling stations with 26 candidates contesting in the said election, PTI reported.
Regarding COVID-19 patients, officials reportedly said that they can vote during the last hour of voting following the guidelines.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
In Trilokpuri ward, the AAP has fielded Vijay Kumar, BJP has fielded Om Prakash Gugarwal and Bal Krishan is Congress party’s candidate.
AAP’s Dhirendra, BJP’s Siyaram Kanojia and Congress’ Dharampal Maurya are contesting from the Kalyanpuri ward.
Meanwhile, in Chauhan Bamgar ward, former AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan is contesting against Congress’ Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and BJP’s Nazir Ansari.
Further, in case of Shalimar Bagh (North) ward, BJP’s Surbhi Jaju, AAP’s Sunita Mishra and Congress’ Mamta are contesting.
The AAP has fielded former Bawana MLA Ramchandra in the Rohini-C ward with BJP and Congress fielding Rajesh Goyal and Mewati Barwala respectively.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined