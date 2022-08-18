'Petty Mentality of BJP': Rahul Gandhi, Others After Bilkis Bano's Statement

Netizens react to Bilkis Bano's statement on the release of 11 men convicted of gang-raping her and murdering 14 members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Many Opposition leaders and netizens criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat while reacting to Bilkis Bano's statement on Wednesday, 17 August, regarding the release of 11 men convicted of gang-raping her and murdering 14 members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 18 August, said that the "support of criminals shows the petty mentality of BJP towards women."
Her statement came two days after the Gujarat government on 15 August, under its remission policy, approved the early release of 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment.
"Unnao – Work to save BJP MLA, Kathua – Rally in support of rapists, Hathras – Government in favour of rapists, Gujarat – Rapists released and respected! Support of criminals shows the petty mentality of BJP towards women. There is no shame on such politics, Prime Minister," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also quoted a sentence from Bano's statement targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
"How can justice for any woman end like this? Amit Shah? Narendra Modi? India? Indians?" she tweeted.
She also took a dig at "self-righteous TV anchors" who did not do a "panel discussion on Bilkis Bano" case.
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that "It is Bilkis Bano today, it could be you tomorrow."
"To all the women who are silent I ask – doesn’t this trigger you? Having faced some kind or form of harassment from creeps who think they will get away, will your silence to convicted criminals being let go not embolden them?" she added.
Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that she feels "traumatised" when she thinks about Bilkis Bano’s case. She further demanded the Gujarat government to "roll back it’s decision."
"Bilkis Bano’s case is so horrifying – more I think about it, more traumatised I feel. She was gangraped & her family members were killed. Now convicts are free & being welcomed and celebrated for the rape! If this is not emboldening, what is? Guj Govt must roll back it’s decision!" Maliwal tweeted.
Many Twitter users also reacted to Bano's statement. One such user said that "as a woman and a civil servant I sit in disbelief, on reading the news on the Bilkis Bano Case. We cannot snuff out her Right to breathe free without fear, again and call ourselves a free nation."
Another user targeted Union Minister Smriti Irani, asking whether she has issued a statement regarding the Bilkis Bano case.
"Has Smriti Irani issued a statement regarding the Bilkis Bano case? She is not only the minister of women & child development but also incharge of minority affairs. Hope she rises above petty politics & takes a firm stand in this case," the tweet read.
Another user labelled the move to release the convicts as "politics of appeasement." "Pm speaks about Nari Shakti & on another hand, rape convicts are left free in Gujarat. Isn't it Tushtikaran ki Rajneeti?" the user said.
Another user said that "Those who support or who are silent on free of 11 convicts or rapists must understand that their silence will keep their loved once in jeopardy."
