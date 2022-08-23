Bilkis Bano Case: TMC's Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Order Releasing Convicts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, 23 August, moved the Supreme Court, challenging the remission order by the Gujarat government which released the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, LiveLaw reported.

In a highly controversial move, the Gujarat government had on 15 August, released the 11 convicts who had gangraped Bano and murdered 14 of her family members, including her 3 year-old-daughter during the 2002 Godhra riots.

Advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, seeking an urgent listing on 23 August.

CJI Ramana asked if the remission order was based on a Supreme Court order and has agreed to hear the matter.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, contending Ramana's argument, said that the Supreme Court was merely directed to consider the matter.

"The Supreme Court gave a discretion to the government to consider it. The bench was of Justice Ajay Rastogi. We are challenging the remission, not the order of SC," he said.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)