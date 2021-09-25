Bihar Judge Who Ordered Accused To Wash Clothes Restrained From Judicial Work

Bihar Additional District and Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar has been restrained from undertaking any judicial work by Patna High Court, after he passed an unusual bail condition, reported news agency PTI.

Kumar granted bail to a man who was accused of molestation on conditions that he would wash and iron the clothes of all the women in his village free-of-cost for six months.

The Patna High Court passed the order on Friday, 24 September, directing Kumar to not work until further orders.