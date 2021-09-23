'Dhanbad Judge Deliberately Hit by Auto Rickshaw, Every Angle Being Probed': CBI

Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was killed in a road incident on 28 July in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, 23 September, informed the Jharkhand High Court that an autorickshaw had deliberately hit Dhanbad Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand in July, leading to his death.
"Of the two accused arrested so far, one is professional mobile thief. He has been trying to mislead the CBI probe by floating new stories," the central investigation agency stated.
"A team of 20 CBI officers are probing the case. It is now clear that the sitting judge of the district court was intentionally hit by the auto rickshaw when he was out for his morning walk. We will find out the conspirators of the case," said the CBI to Jharkhand High Court on Thursday
The CBI has been submitting its progress report to court every week.
On 28 July, the ADJ was killed after hit by an autorickshaw that was caught on a CCTV camera. Two people, Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma, were arrested by the police.
The Jharkhand High Court did not trust the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to probe the matter, and handed over the case to CBI, even as the Supreme Court expressed its shock at the daylight incident targeting a judge.
According to a CBI source, more than 200 people have been interrogated so far.
