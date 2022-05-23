'BJP Rule Worse Than That of Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee added that the central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere in the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said.

"The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," she added.

(With inputs from PTI.)