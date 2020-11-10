Amit Shah Dials Nitish Kumar to Discuss Bihar Election Result

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is ranked third in the state Assembly results, as per latest Election Commission data.

Incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 10 November, received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah as the NDA was engaged in a neck an neck battle with the Mahagathbandan, reported TV news channel NDTV.

Kumar’s JD(U) is ranked third in the state Assembly results, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is emerging as the single-largest party.