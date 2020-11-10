Bihar Election Results 2020: Check Key Highlights of the Polls

The counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday, 10 November, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.
This election will be the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
The voting for Bihar elections ended with 55.22% votes polled in the third phase of polling on Saturday, 7 November, the Election Commission (EC) said. The same phase has seen a turnout of 56.66% in the 2015 elections
Voting took place in 78 seats, spread across 16 districts, for the third and final phase on Saturday, 7 November. Bihar recorded 54% voter turnout till 5:00 pm.
Catch all the key highlights of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 here:
9:10 am: BJP Emerging as Largest Party Within NDA
According to official Election Commission trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in the Darbhanga Assembly seat and is also emerging as the single-largest party within the NDA.
8:30 am: RJD Emerging as Largest Party
Early trends are showing the RJD emerging as the single-largest party. The party had contested in 144 seats and is currently leading in 19.
The RJD is also leading in Munger, which saw high tension on the third day of voting.
Published: 10 Nov 2020,09:02 AM IST