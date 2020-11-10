Bihar Election Results 2020: Check Key Highlights of the Polls

Catch all the key highlights of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 here.

The counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday, 10 November, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

This election will be the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

The voting for Bihar elections ended with 55.22% votes polled in the third phase of polling on Saturday, 7 November, the Election Commission (EC) said. The same phase has seen a turnout of 56.66% in the 2015 elections

Voting took place in 78 seats, spread across 16 districts, for the third and final phase on Saturday, 7 November. Bihar recorded 54% voter turnout till 5:00 pm.

Catch all the key highlights of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 here: