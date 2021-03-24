Bihar Assembly Chaos: Congress, RJD Condemn ‘Attack on Democracy’

In the backdrop of the Bihar Assembly witnessing unprecedented chaos on Tuesday, a joint statement by opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress, among others, condemned the attack on the MLAs, and expressed dissent against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted that “those who defy democracy have no right to be called government”. He added that the events in Vidhan Sabha made it evident that the chief minister is under the influence of BJP-RSS.
Meanwhile, leader of opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a video saying, “The RJD MLA was beaten up by plainclothed goons of the Gunda government in the temple of democracy.”
The joint statement called the bill “draconian” and “unconstitutional”. It read that it “effectively transforms the police force into an armed militia to harass, suppress and crack down on academics, activists, journalists, political opposition and all those who dare to speak truth to power”.
It went on to call its introduction an “insidious conspiracy” which seeks to enforce “Police Raj” in Bihar.
On the treatment of the MLAs raising these concerns, the statement said, “Rather than addressing the people’s concerns, the MLAs were ruthlessly beaten and forcefully ejected from the assembly. In doing so, the BJP and JDU have not only sought to throttle the voices of people’s representatives, but also assaulted constitutional principles.”
Following the commotion, former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday tweeted in Hindi, “Playing in the lap of the Sangh, Nitish is a pawn and small recharge of the Sangh.”
Leader of the opposition also posted videos and photos of injured MLAs and claimed that they feared that the CM will get them murdered. “Anyway, the CM is experienced in getting people killed,” his tweet read.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday had said “I have never seen such activity in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021).”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined