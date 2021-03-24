Bihar Assembly Chaos: Congress, RJD Condemn ‘Attack on Democracy’

In the backdrop of the Bihar Assembly witnessing unprecedented chaos on Tuesday, a joint statement by opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress, among others, condemned the attack on the MLAs, and expressed dissent against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted that “those who defy democracy have no right to be called government”. He added that the events in Vidhan Sabha made it evident that the chief minister is under the influence of BJP-RSS.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a video saying, “The RJD MLA was beaten up by plainclothed goons of the Gunda government in the temple of democracy.”