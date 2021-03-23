Chaos in Bihar Assembly: Cops Detain Tejashwi Yadav; Thrash MLAs

‘Unprecedented turmoil’ is reported to have ensued in the House, causing the Assembly to be adjourned as many as five times during the day, as the Opposition members protested the police bill, dubbed ‘black law’ .



Outside the Assembly premise, meanwhile, emphatic protest ensued. Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap were arrested amid protest, but were subsequently released, and back in the Assembly when it reassembled at 3 pm.

Visuals have, since emerged, of police and other administrative officials thrashing, manhandling and physically dragging RJD MLAs.

Tweeting a video of MLAs being attacked by the police, Tejashwi Yadav wrote:



“The man wearing the blue shirt is the DM of Patna who is pushing the honourable MLA. Two honourable MLAs are being dragged and an officer of the administration is kicking the MLA with his shoe.

Nitish Kumar is getting this misdeed done on Lohia Jayanti. Neither are roads safe, nor is the Parliament.”