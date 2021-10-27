After 6-Year Hiatus, Lalu Prasad Yadav To Campaign for Bihar Bypolls

Ahead of Bihar's by-elections later this week, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to address a public meeting as part of an electoral campaign after six years on Wednesday, 27 October.

The RJD leader has spent the last three years either in jail or recovering from illness.

Two constituency seats from Bihar – Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan – will go to polls on 30 October.

Contesting both these seats is crucial for RJD, which will be up against Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and its former long-time ally Congress in the upcoming polls.

After speculations of tensions between the RJD and Congress, a rift between the two parties came to the fore earlier this month after the RJD announced its candidates for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan, the two constituencies from where Congress is also fielding its candidates.