Bihar Bypolls | Dalits Won't Support Lalu, RJD, Says Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday, 26 October, said people of Bihar, especially Scheduled Castes and Dalits, would never support Lalu Prasad Yadav, who, unlike Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has disrespected them.

"Nitish Kumar has respected Scheduled Castes and Lalu Prasad Yadav has insulted Scheduled Castes. I have not spoken to Lalu ji. There is no chance of joining them," he told The Quint in an exclusive interview.

His statement came just days ahead of the state Assembly bypolls for the two Vidhan Sabha seats from Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar, to be held on Saturday, 30 October. The results of the same would be declared on 2 November.