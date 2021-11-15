Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station Renamed After Gond Queen Kamlapati

Married and later widowed to the 18th century Gond dynasty ruler Nizam Shah, Kamplapati was known to have braved rivals after the Shah was killed.

Nizam Shah ruled the kingdom of Ginnorgarh, which is 55 km from Bhopal and built Bhopal's famous Kamlapati Palace in her name.

Gond is among the most widespread tribal communities of India, scattered across the states Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Odisha.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the queen was the “last Hindu queen of Bhopal”, who made significant contributions in the area of water management, and established parks and temples in the area.