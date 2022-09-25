Bhopal: Two Alumni Arrested for Shooting College Student's Obscene Video

Bhopal Police on Saturday, 25 September, stated that two alumni of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have been arrested under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

The two former students have been accused of filming an obscene video of a 19-year-old student from the same college and blackmailing her.

The police stated that the two accused, who have now been arrested, have been identified as Ayan (24) and Khusboo Thakur (25), while a third accused, Rahul Yadav, is on the run.