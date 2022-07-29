'No Brute Force To Unlock Phone, No Tampering': Cops on Bhopal Student's Death

Nishank was an engineering student in Bhopal and was found dead – cut off at torso – on the railway tracks near the Barkhedi area of Raisen district on the evening of Sunday, 24 July.

Police recovered his mobile phone near the body and a two-wheeler parked nearby.

A WhatsApp message sent from Nishank's mobile phone to his father Umashankar and a social media post shared minutes before his death had warned of "beheading those who insult the Prophet."