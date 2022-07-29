'No Brute Force To Unlock Phone, No Tampering': Cops on Bhopal Student's Death

No one tampered with the phone of engineering student Nishank Rathore whose father received a beheading message minutes before he died.
(Photo altered by Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
On the day of his death, a mysterious message sent from his mobile phone to his father, about 'beheading' as a punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad, had sparked off speculation of religious killing of engineering student Nishank Rathore near Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
Nishank was an engineering student in Bhopal and was found dead – cut off at torso – on the railway tracks near the Barkhedi area of Raisen district on the evening of Sunday, 24 July.
Police recovered his mobile phone near the body and a two-wheeler parked nearby.
A WhatsApp message sent from Nishank's mobile phone to his father Umashankar and a social media post shared minutes before his death had warned of "beheading those who insult the Prophet."
In the days after his death, police investigation revealed that Nishank was alone in the final hours of his death, and wasn't being chased or followed by anyone.
Police sources also said that the digital search history on Nishank’s phone contained text related to the 'beheading punishment' and was similar to the text sent to his father and the one posted on social media.
Nishank Rathore's friends and family told The Quint that he showed no signs of distress. However, he was found dead hours after he left his friend Raj Raghuvanshi’s house on the afternoon of 24 July.
On the morning of 25 July, speculations of the religious killing of Nishank Rathore took off after the message received by his father and the Instagram story posted from Nishank’s account surfaced. The WhatsApp text, as well as the social media post, contained messages of beheading those who insulted the Prophet.
Nishank’s father and family members denied the allegations of suicide and demanded an enquiry into the matter. Following this, an SIT was constituted to probe the death.
Based on the preliminary investigation and the findings of the initial autopsy report, the police suspected it to be a case of suicide. However, the WhatsApp message to Nishank’s father and social media posts were still a mystery.
Talking to The Quint, Amrit Singh Meena, the head of the SIT probing the matter, said that there is no evidence suggesting the presence of anyone during the final hours or Nishank Rathore and nothing suggests foul play in his death.
According to the police, Nishank was involved in share market and cryptocurrency transactions and had taken multiple loans from his friends, as well as from the online apps providing 'easy loans.'
Police also mentioned that Nishank had taken money separately from his father and his sister under the pretext of college fees. However, he wasn't attending college for the last one and half months.