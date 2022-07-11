Bhima Koregaon: SC To Hear Varavara Rao's Permanent Medical Bail Plea on Tuesday

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, said he has no objection to this.

"Can it be taken up today? I am ready, my friend is ready. We can finish it today," Grover said.

Justice Lalit told Grover that he would be sitting in a different combination at 2 pm to hear the Amrapali homebuyers matter.

The bench said it would take up the matter as item number one on Tuesday.