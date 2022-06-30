82-Year-Old Varavara Rao Moves Supreme Court for Bail in Bhima Koregaon Case

Rao was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, or UAPA, in 2018. He was first taken to Pune's Yerwada prison and later shifted to Taloja. At Yerwada, he was reportedly denied a blanket during winter. The jail authorities also refused to provide him a wheelchair, even though he was unable to walk. His family had to approach Bombay High Court to get him access to both. When Rao was shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital in May 2020, he had lost 20 kilos, his family claimed.

He was finally relieved on medical bail from Taloja Central Prison in February 2021.