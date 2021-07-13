Bhima Koregaon Case: Special Court Denies Bail to Anand Teltumbde

A special court on Monday, 12 July, rejected the bail application of former IIT professor and academic Anand Teltumbde, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case and was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The development comes a week after human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who was incarcerated in the same case, passed away as a pretrial prisoner after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The NIA has claimed that the Elgar Parishad conference held on 31 December, 2017, which allegedly led to the Bhima Koregaon violence the following day, had been convened by Teltumbde.