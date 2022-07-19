Bhima Koregaon: SC Issues Notice To NIA on Varavara Rao's Plea for Medical Bail

Supreme Court issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds. Image used for representation purpose.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 19 July, issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by Bhima Koregaon case accused P Varavara Rao seeking regular bail on medical grounds.
A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit said the matter would be heard on 10 August.
The apex court had on 12 July extended Rao's interim protection till further orders.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on 31 December 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.
The Pune police had also claimed that the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. The NIA later took over the probe into the matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)