Father of Rona Wilson, Activist Jailed in Bhima Koregaon Case, Passes Away

Father of jailed Bhima Koregaon activist Rona Wilson's father passed away at night on Wednesday, 18 August.

Wilson, 50, was arrested by Pune Police in April 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the violence at the Bhima Koregaon Memorial.

The Quint spoke to Bhima Koregaon lawyer Susan Abraham, who informed us that Wilson's father had been ailing and didn't want to be hospitalised. He died at home on Wednesday night.