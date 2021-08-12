Bhima Koregaon Accused Surendra Gadling Gets Bail in 2016 Case

The court, as per LiveLaw, had observed that the rigours of regular bail under the UAPA would not apply for temporary bail on humanitarian grounds, and had said:



“In the prevailing social construct, the first death anniversary of an immediate family member has an element of religious, personal and emotional significance.”



The court also pointed out that as Gadling had not been able to participate in any of the rites/rituals in connection with his mother’s demise, “we do not find the prayer of the appellant unjustifiable”.



An NIA court had denied bail to Gadling after his mother’s demise in 2020.



But in order to be released, bail in the Bhima Koregaon case was not enough. Gadling also needed temporary or regular bail in the 2016 case. Thus, the latest decision by the Sessions Court was pertinent to secure Gadling’s release.