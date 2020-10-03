Protesters, Cops Clash over Hathras Case in Agra; Stones Thrown

Visuals show protestors throwing stones at cops, as cops in riot gear try to restore peace.

An anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Videos of the incident that have emerged show angry protestors, throwing stones at the police and shouting slogans, while the police, in riot gear, try to restore order.

Brief clashes broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Saturday, 3 October, between Valmiki protesters and the police, over the alleged gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in the state's Hathras district.

"Police is monitoring the situation. Our cyber teams also checking the social media for objectionable posts. I appeal to the people to maintain peace," BR Pramod, Superintendent of Police, (City), Agra, told ANI.

The protesting Valmiki community has announced that they will boycott cleaning services in the city.

The brutal incident in Hathras and the Dalit girl’s death in a Delhi hospital last week has caused national outrage. It increased manyfold as reports of the Uttar Pradesh administration cremating the girl's body in the middle of the night, without the presence of the family, surfaced.

On 2 October, on the call of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, thousands, including opposition leaders and activists, had gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Opposition leaders like Brinda Karat, Sitaram Yechury and activists such as Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar attended the protest. Actor Swara Bhasker was also seen among protesters.

(With inputs from ANI)