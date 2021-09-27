Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways in Punjab, Haryana; Traffic Affected

Farmers are observing a “Bharat Bandh” on Monday, 27 September, as they continue to protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Hundreds of farmers on Monday blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab, following a nationwide call by farmers' unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4pm. No farmer is coming here from outside.”