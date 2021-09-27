Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways in Punjab, Haryana; Traffic Affected

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Farmers are observing a “Bharat Bandh” on Monday, 27 September, as they continue to protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Farmers are observing a “Bharat Bandh” on Monday, 27 September, as they continue to protest against the Centre's contentious three farm laws. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.
Hundreds of farmers on Monday blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab, following a nationwide call by farmers' unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4pm. No farmer is coming here from outside.”
The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway was blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra, news agency ANI reported.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has extended support to the bandh.
The Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments have also declared support to the bandh.
The Congress has said it will be joining the protests on Monday.
The Delhi-Amritsar National Highway has been blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers. Farmers have also blocked the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.
The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to the protest, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday.
Meanwhile, entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station has been closed, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the 40 farmer unions had earlier issued guidelines for the bandh, noting that the bandh shall be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner.
Published: 27 Sep 2021,09:08 AM IST