Rahul Gandhi Supports Farmers' Bharat Bandh, Slams 'Exploitative Govt'

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ugrahan block the railway tracks during farmers' Bharat Bandh strike at Dhablaan village near Patiala.
(Photo: PTI)
As farmers observe Bharat Bandh on Monday, 27 September, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to register his support of the protest, and shared a Hindi verse:
"Kisanon ka ahinsak satyagraha aaj bhi akhand hai,
Lekin shoshan-kar sarkar ko ye nahi pasand hai,
Isliye aaj Bharat Band hai."
"Farmers' non-violent satyagraha is intact even today. But the exploitative government does not like this. Therefore, today, India is closed," reads the English translation of the verse.
Farmers across the nation are observing a Bharat Bandh on Monday, as they continue to protest against the Centre's thee controversial agricultural laws. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait stated, “Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm. No farmer is coming here from outside.”
Earlier on Monday, the newly-instated Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also tweeted in support of the farmers' protest.
"I stand with farmers and appeal the Union government to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. Our farmers have been struggling for their rights since more than a year and it is high time that their voice is heard. I request the farmers to raise their voice in a peaceful manner," he had said.
A number of others, including Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, have also marked their support to the cause of the farmers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined