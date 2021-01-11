Bhandara Fire Victims’ Next of Kin to Get Rs 2 Lakh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 January, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund for each of the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the hospital fire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara, ANI reported. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those who were gravely injured in the incident.

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible.”

On Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who lost their lives in the fire.

Bhandara District Hospital Fire

At least 10 newborn babies died and seven other were rescued in a fire that broke out in the neonatal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday, 9 January.

Dr Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon at the hospital told reporters that prima facie, a short circuit looks to be the cause of the fire.