10 Infants Killed in Hospital Fire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara
Ten infants died, seven were rescued as a fire broke out in a neo natal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital.
At least 10 infants died, seven were rescued as fire broke out in a neonatal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at around 2 am on Saturday, 9 January.
According to news agency PTI, the infants admitted in the ward were in the age group of one month to three months.
Dr Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon, at the hospital told reporters that the fire broke out in the wee hours and a nurse saw smoke emanating from the ward.
“A nurse saw smoke coming out of the ward and she alerted the authorities. With the help of fire brigade and common people, we started the evacuation process. There are two units in this ward and we were able to save seven infants from the ‘inbound unit’, but 10 babies died.”Dr Pramod Khandate, Civil surgeon
He also said that a short-circuit seemed to be the cause of the fire, at the moment, adding that the seven infants, ICU patients, patients in other wards and pregnant women were shifted to another building.
Speaking to the media, a mother of a 12-day-old deceased infant said that the they haven’t received any information till now but were told that an autopsy will be conducted.
“My 12-year-old daughter was in the ICU. The incident happened around 2 am at night and we were in a different room. We haven’t been told anything as of now. They are saying a post-mortem will be conducted. I only want my daughter back,” she said.
CM UDDHAV THACKERAY ORDERS PROBE
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Bhandara district. He has ordered a probe into the matter, reported ANI.
Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is also expected to visit the hospital to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the spot, local MLA Narendra Bhondekar demanded that the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and the nurse should be suspended for negligence.
HOME MINISTER, RAHUL GANDHI CONDOLES
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the fire incident and condoled the death of the infants.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the bereaved families.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.