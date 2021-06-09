‘Adopt Animals, Donate’: B’luru Zoo Appeals as COVID Hits Revenues

Faced with financial crunch due to a dip in footfall owing to the COVID-triggered lockdown, Bengaluru’s zoo has reached out to people to adopt and name animals. The zoo has also asked for donations to raise resources.
The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) issued the appeal hoping to raise funds to support the animals at the zoo. BBP is a self-sustained organisation run only by gate revenue. It has also adopted a few mini zoos of Karnataka.
"So we request citizens and organisations to adopt animals and to contribute towards their partial cost of feed and veterinary care,” Gokul said. The adopted animals will continue to be in the zoo with the contributions going towards their upkeep.
The zoo - Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) - has four different units -- Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 hectares.
Closure of zoos has meant no revenue coming in and these zoos, especially the bigger ones like the Mysuru zoo and BBP, need around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for their maintenance every day. The annual maintenance of the zoos comes up to Rs 60 crore, The Hindu reported.
Citizens can also contribute towards one day feeding cost of some of the zoo residents, Gokul said. The daily feeding cost of an Asian Elephant, for example, works out to Rs 3,000 a day and the zoo has 25 of them.
There is a provision for income tax rebate under 80G for animal adoption or donation, it was noted. The BBP had also launched an animal adoption programme during the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year.
"As many as 260 animals were adopted by 213 people in the financial year 2020-21 and a sum of Rs 34,94,750 has been raised through this initiative," a BBP official told PTI.
Click here to adopt or feed.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined