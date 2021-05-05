8 Asiatic Lions Test COVID Positive At Hyderabad Zoo 

When the symptoms were brought to the notice of the zoo officials and the veterinarians, it was decided to get the lions tested for COVID-19.

Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park has a total of 12 lions. Eight among them have been found positive for the virus. Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Rakesh Mishra told TNM that the same kits that are used for humans were used to test the big cats too.