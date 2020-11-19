Bengaluru Riots: NIA Conducts Raids at 43 Locations

The NIA stated that incriminating material like weapons such as swords, knives, iron rods were seized. The Quint Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel carry out a flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on 11 August over a social media post, allegedly posted by a Congress MLAs relative, in Bengaluru. | (File Photo: PTI) India The NIA stated that incriminating material like weapons such as swords, knives, iron rods were seized.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 18 November, conducted searches at 43 locations in Bengaluru, including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the violence that took place at DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations on 11 August.

“The cases pertain to large scale rioting armed with lethal weapons causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property including DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations buildings and public and private vehicles,” NIA said in a statement, reported<i> Hindustan Times</i>.

Also read: Bengaluru Man Gets Customers at His Plant Shop After Viral Tweet

A total of 124 accused have been arrested in the DJ Halli police station riots, and 169 people in KG Halli riots. “The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in the society,” the NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA further mentioned that incriminating material like weapons such as swords, knives, iron rods were seized from the SDPI and PFI offices. On 11 August, violence broke out in DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra areas and spilled over to KJ Halli, after a Facebook post by a relative of Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed, created outrage.