Twitter Urges People to Buy Saplings From This Bengaluru Man

After Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba,' time to help Bengaluru's Revana Siddappa.

On 26 October, after a tweet about a Bengaluru-based senior citizen went viral, Twitter came out in support of the man who sells saplings at Kanakapura road in the city. Twitter user @AshwiniMS_TNIE took to the social media platform to bring attention to Revana Siddappa, a Bengaluru-based elderly man who sells saplings. In the photos shared, the man can be seen sitting at the foot of a shop with an umbrella over his head and his little shop spread out in front of him on the pavement.

The user tweeted, "Meet Revana Siddappa, a senior citizen who sells saplings at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal , saplings price varies from Rs 10 to Rs 30. You can see him holding umbrella and selling saplings . If you pass this stretch, kindly buy from him ! !"

Soon, Twitter users began retweeting the photo and urging people to buy saplings from the man if they found themselves in the same area. Take a look:

In the recent past, we have witnessed several such moments of solidarity where social media users have joined hands to help out the needy. A few weeks ago it was Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba run by an elderly couple that was struggling amid the pandemic. Next up was an 87-year-old Mumbai man who sold recycled bags. These stories are heartwarming to read, especially in tough times like these!