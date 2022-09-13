Bengaluru Municipal Body Begins Demolition of Buildings on Storm Water Drains

After heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, causing large-scale damages to IT companies and disrupting public life, the municipal body –Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) – on Tuesday, 13 September, began a demolition drive to raze all apartments that have been constructed illegally.

The anti-encroachment drive, which was commissioned on Monday, is aimed at demolishing structures that have been illegally built on storm water drains, or rajakaluve, in several areas across the city.

According to news agency ANI, the BBMP has demolished illegal commercial and residential buildings in the Mahadevapura area, where heavy rainfall had caused floods.