Bengaluru Municipal Body Begins Demolition of Buildings on Storm Water Drains

Anti-encroachment drive in Gopalan school premises of Basavananagar of Mahadevpur Assembly Constituency, Bengaluru.
After heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, causing large-scale damages to IT companies and disrupting public life, the municipal body –Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) – on Tuesday, 13 September, began a demolition drive to raze all apartments that have been constructed illegally.
The anti-encroachment drive, which was commissioned on Monday, is aimed at demolishing structures that have been illegally built on storm water drains, or rajakaluve, in several areas across the city.
According to news agency ANI, the BBMP has demolished illegal commercial and residential buildings in the Mahadevapura area, where heavy rainfall had caused floods.
The municipal body released a list of IT Parks and developers that have encroached on storm water drains. The list included names such as Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Columbia Asia Hospital in Ramagondanahalli, Epylson and Diyashree in ABK and Yamalur, among others.
In addition, a notice has been served to 15 owners of villas on the Rainbow Drive Layout, which was inundated, after heavy rainfall in the city. The National Disaster Response Force had to evacuate people in boats and tractors.
The massive flooding in parts of Bengaluru, particularly the information technology corridor and arterial roads, was blamed on such encroachment.
A BBMP official, who is part of the drive, said the government has given a go-ahead and there is no question of sparing anyone, however powerful they may be.
Some residents in the layout alleged that only poor people are targeted whereas the storm water drains encroached by the "high and mighty" in the posh layouts and major IT parks have been spared.
Earlier today, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok said that all apartments constructed "illegally" will be demolished, ANI reported.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on Monday: "I have given a clear direction to the officials to remove the encroachment whoever has built structures on the storm water drains and interrupted the flow of rainwater."
The areas encroaching the rajakaluve have been identified by the land surveyor in the Cambridge College premises and are being cleared with the help of JCB machines, a team of marshals, corporation officials and the state police.
The BBMP had informed the high court on Monday that 980 illegal structures were identified across Bengaluru.
