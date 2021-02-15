Bengaluru, Delhi Police Versions Don’t Match on Disha Ravi Arrest

A day after Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old Disha Ravi on the charge of sedition for having allegedly edited a toolkit which Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg had shared on Twitter, Bengaluru Police have come up with a timeline of events which do not seem to match the former’s version.

While Delhi Police on 15 February, in a press conference, addressed by Prem Nath, Joint Commissioner, Cyber Cell, told media personnel that Ravi was arrested in the presence of “her mother, a female officer and SHO of local police station”, Bengaluru Police claimed that “only a judicial officer” was informed of the arrest.

Speaking to The Quint, a senior Karnataka police officer posted in Bengaluru explained,