26 Jan Unrest Plan Found in Toolkit: Police on Disha Ravi, Others

The Delhi Police on Monday, 15 February, said that the plan for 26 January violence in Delhi amid the farmers’ protests was laid out in the toolkit which climate activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu had access to.
The police added that highly incriminating evidence was found in Ravi’s phone who was arrested from Bengaluru on charges of “sharing and spreading” the toolkit as part of an alleged international conspiracy.
The police also issued non-bailable warrants against Jacob and Shantanu in the matter.
Nath said that Ravi had deleted WhatsApp group which she had created to spread the toolkit. He also claimed that she had sent it to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg via the Telegram app.
Nath informed the press that while Shantanu was the owner of the email account from which the toolkit was created, Ravi and Jacob were its editors.
Nath said that a meeting on Zoom took place on 11 January between Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu, along with the Poetic Justice foundation, which the police deems as a Khalistani organisation, to work on the draft of the toolkit.
Nath further revealed that a Canada-based woman named Puneet connected the three to the Poetic Justice Foundation.
Nath told the media that only Ravi has been arrested since Jacob and Shantanu are still untraceable. He further said that all necessary procedures were followed while arresting Ravi.
“Based on information extracted from Disha's phone and the fact that Nikita is absconding, we arrested Disha,” he said.
The Delhi Police has alleged that Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu are “co-conspirators” in the document's formulation and allegedly “collaborated against the Indian State.”
After she was produced in court, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said that she didn't create the toolkit and just made two edits to it.
Ravi is one of the co-founders of Fridays For Future (FFF), an offshoot of the climate movement kickstarted by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg that mostly comprises school children and young college students.
Published: 15 Feb 2021,04:18 PM IST