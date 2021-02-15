‘Passionate Environmentalist’: Friends Shocked at Disha’s Arrest

Before her life of environmental activism, she was a business administration student in Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College and was known to be an avid animal lover and an aspiring chef.

“As a student, she enjoyed doing what most of us do – vibe to the latest Bollywood songs, keep up with YouTubers who talk about skincare and fashion, watch Netflix, cycle, chill with her friends or her dog Sammy. She also loves making food and experimenting with new vegan recipes and is determined to make the world's best hummus,” says a close friend of Disha.

Her friends say her role model is Jane Goodall, a primatologist who spent her life in the jungles of Asia and Africa, and is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. “Disha dreamed of working with turtles and marine life and hoped to pursue a career in ecological conservation and restoration,” says her friend.

Her family’s experiences spurred her to take up causes related to the environment. “Her grandparents were farmers and she has seen how they struggled and how food production gets affected by the climate crisis due to droughts, floods, change in pH balance of the soil and other problems,” says her friend.