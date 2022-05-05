Kailia Posey, ‘Grinning Girl’ in Viral Meme, Dies by Suicide, Family Informs

Kailia Posey dies by suicide.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide)
Kailia Posey, who appeared in the reality TV show Toddlers and Tiaras and is known as the face of the 'Grinning Girl' meme, has died by suicide her family said in a statement. She was 16.
On 3 May, Kailia's mother Marcy Posey Gatterman had posted on Facebook, "I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
Her family's statement read, "On May 2, 2022 the life of our sweet Kailia ended tragically. She was just 16 years old but had accomplished so much and had such a bright future in front of her."
It further read, "Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionists had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall. A longtime aviation enthusiast, her dream was to continue in the entertainment industry while pursuing her commercial pilot license."
The family asked for privacy and added that they hope 'she will be remembered for her sweet spirit and the way she touched so many lives in a positive way'. The statement also informed that the family has set up a donation fund in Kailia's name for students in crisis.
Kailia's best friend also posted a tribute for her on Instagram. To my beautiful best friend, I’ll love you forever and ever. You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out. Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you. From the first day I met you I knew we were going to be best friends. You were such a bright and happy soul," she wrote.
She concluded the post with, "We went to Jamaica and found a cutie (shhh I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone). To our crazy tik toks we made. And shaking our booties for fun. I love you. I wish I could’ve done something. You are in my prayers. I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
