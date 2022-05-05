Kailia Posey, ‘Grinning Girl’ in Viral Meme, Dies by Suicide, Family Informs

It further read, "Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionists had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall. A longtime aviation enthusiast, her dream was to continue in the entertainment industry while pursuing her commercial pilot license."

The family asked for privacy and added that they hope 'she will be remembered for her sweet spirit and the way she touched so many lives in a positive way'. The statement also informed that the family has set up a donation fund in Kailia's name for students in crisis.

Kailia's best friend also posted a tribute for her on Instagram. To my beautiful best friend, I’ll love you forever and ever. You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out. Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you. From the first day I met you I knew we were going to be best friends. You were such a bright and happy soul," she wrote.