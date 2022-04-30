Bengal’s Nadia Rape Case: TMC Leader, Father of Main Accused, Arrested by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made two more arrests in the Nadia rape case. One of them is a gram panchayat member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samarendra Goala, and the other is a close associate of the leader, Pijush Bhakta.

Samarendra's son, Brajgopal Goala, 21, is the main accused in the case. He was earlier arrested by the West Bengal Police.

The Calcutta High Court on 12 April had ordered the CBI to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali village.

This was the sixth case transferred to the CBI in less than three weeks in West Bengal.