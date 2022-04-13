Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Alleged Rape, Murder of Minor in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 12 April, ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali village.

The police have been asked to hand over case immediately. This is the sixth case transferred to the CBI in less than three weeks in West Bengal.

The CBI has been asked to submit its preliminary investigation report before the court on 2 May, reported News18.

Explaining its reasons for handing the case over to the CBI, the court said it was necessary to conduct a fair investigation into the matter and to instill confidence in the family members of the victim, the residents of the locality, and the state, India Today reported.