Bay of Bengal Depression Intensifies into Cyclone ‘Burevi’: IMD

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression in southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, 1 December. The storm is likely to cross the coast of Sri Lanka, specifically near Trincomalee, on Wednesday and is expected to make landfall in south Tamil Nadu, between Kanyakumari and Pamban, by Friday morning.

“Total suspension of fishing operation from 1 December to 4 December is advised. Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast,” IMD said according to ANI.

The IMD has also announced a red alert in several south and central Kerala districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected is isolated places like south and north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, north Kerala and Mahe over the next few days, and high winds are likely to be seen on the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep between 2 and 4 December.

The Director General of IMD has also suspended all fishing activities till 4 December, and informed that the cyclone is likely to cause damage to crops and disrupt essential services.