Cyclone Nivar in Photos: Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Weather the Storm

On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The Quint NDRF personnel inspect an area of Devanerikuppam near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday. | (Image: PTI/R Senthil Kumar) Photos On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD). On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, 26 November, the “very severe cyclonic storm” Nivar has weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm”, and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said.

An uprooted tree that fell on a house damaged due to cyclone Nivar yesterday night, in Puducherry

Workers remove the uprooted trees at a storm-affected area, in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar yesterday night, in Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy takes stock of a storm-affected area, in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar yesterday night, in Puducherry

Strong winds ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Kovalam, Wednesday, 25 November.

Fishermen move their boats to a safer place near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday

NDRF personnel inspect an area of Devanerikuppam near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday.

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road during heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Nivar, in Chennai, Tuesday, 24 November, 2020.

A man walks along a shore before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, at Marina Beach in Chennai, Tuesday, 24 November, 2020.