Cyclone Nivar in Photos: Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Weather the Storm


On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
The Quint
NDRF personnel inspect an area of Devanerikuppam near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday. | (Image: PTI/R Senthil Kumar)
Photos

Cyclone Nivar made landfall at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD). On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, 26 November, the “very severe cyclonic storm” Nivar has weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm”, and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said.

An uprooted tree that fell on a house damaged due to cyclone Nivar yesterday night, in Puducherry
Workers remove the uprooted trees at a storm-affected area, in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar yesterday night, in Puducherry
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy takes stock of a storm-affected area, in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar yesterday night, in Puducherry
Strong winds ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Kovalam, Wednesday, 25 November.
Fishermen move their boats to a safer place near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday
NDRF personnel inspect an area of Devanerikuppam near Mamallapuram before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, in Mamallapuram, Wednesday.
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road during heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Nivar, in Chennai, Tuesday, 24 November, 2020. 
A man walks along a shore before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, at Marina Beach in Chennai, Tuesday, 24 November, 2020.

This is the third cyclone India has seen in the last few months after Cyclone Amphan which killed over 100 people in Bengal and Cyclone Nisarga which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh in June.

