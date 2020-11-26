Cyclone Nivar in Photos: Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Weather the Storm

Cyclone Nivar made landfall at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD). On Wednesday, thousands of families were evacuated across Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
On Thursday, 26 November, the “very severe cyclonic storm” Nivar has weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm”, and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said.
This is the third cyclone India has seen in the last few months after Cyclone Amphan which killed over 100 people in Bengal and Cyclone Nisarga which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh in June.
Published: undefined