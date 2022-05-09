Banned Sikh Group's Leader Booked for Khalistan Flags at Himachal Assembly

Hours after Khalistan flags were put up at the gates of the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday, 9 May, booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the banned group Sikhs for Justice, under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the incident.
(Photo: PTI)
Hours after Khalistan flags were put up at the gate and boundary wall of the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday, 9 May, booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the banned group Sikhs for Justice, under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the incident.
Pannun has been booked as the main accused under Section 13 of the UAPA and Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, DGP Sanjay Kundu said in a press release.
Sikhs for Justice is a US-based secessionist group banned in India in 2019. Pannun serves as the general counsel of SFJ.
DGP Kundu stated that the police forces have been put on high alert in view of the incident and the upcoming Khalistani Referendum in Himachal on 6 June. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the police chief to probe the matter expeditiously.
The state government had earlier ordered for all inter-state borders to be sealed and put blockades in place, soon after the flags were found at the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday evening.
DGP Kundu has asked district police chiefs to ensure checking of vehicles entering the state, and has directed that patrolling be heightened at possible hideouts.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered a probe into what he strongly condemned as a "cowardly incident," and stated that "there is a need for more security arrangements."
"I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly complex in the night. There is only a winter session in this Assembly, so there is a need for more security arrangements here during that time," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)