Himachal CM Orders Probe After Khalistan Flag Found Tied to Assembly Gate

Jairam Thakur.
(File Photo)
Khalistan flags were reportedly found tied on the gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday, 8 May, ANI news agency reported.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has ordered a probe into what he strongly condemned as a "cowardly incident," and stated that "there is a need for more security arrangements."
In a separate tweet with a video of him speaking about it, the chief minister asserted that "Himachal is a cordial state and peace should prevail here."
"We have told the police that strict action should be taken against the perpetrators."
Superintendent of Police Kangra Khushal Sharma said, "We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," as reported by ANI.
He added that the incident may have happened either late night on Saturday or early morning on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has also reacted to the incident, tweeting about it in Hindi.
"The government which cannot save the Legislative Assembly, how will it save the people," he wrote.
The incident has occurred just a few days after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had issued a call to hoist the Khalistani flag in Shimla.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)