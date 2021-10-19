Bangladesh PM Asks Home Minister To Take Action After Hindu Temples Attacked

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, 19 October, instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take action against those who incited communal violence and also urged people to not trust posts on social media before fact-checking, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
The tensions began rising as the minority Hindus, who constitute 9 percent of Bangladesh’s population, celebrated Durga Puja last week. The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council said at least 70 puja pavilions and temples were attacked, reported The Wire.
Last Wednesday, over 80 locations were attacked in Comilla, leading to further unrest across Bangladesh. On Saturday, Hindu-owned temples and shops in Feni, about 157 km from Dhaka, were vandalised, said reports.
He added, "The Comilla incident is being investigated. What really happened can be known soon.”
In one such rally in front of the party’s central office, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Do not fear, Hindu brothers and sisters. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are with you. Sheikh Hasina's government is a minority-friendly government", PTI reported.
Quader added that the ruling party will remain on the streets till the communal forces are dealt with.
(With inputs from PTI)
