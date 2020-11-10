Total Ban on Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from Tonight Till End Nov

A total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers has been imposed in the National Capital Region (NCR) from 9 November to 30 November by the Delhi government. Coronavirus cases in the national capital have been spiking with a record daily high of 7,745 new cases reported on Monday. Every year, the city is known for his poor air quality during Diwali which coincides with the winter season. There have been concerns raised that during the coronavirus pandemic, the air pollution could affects people’s health.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday stated that the direction will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average air quality during November was in the ‘poor’ category. NGT also suggested that all states should take initiatives to combat the pollution.



NGT also suggested that in cities where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers should be sold and the timings for bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to refrain from bursting crackers as the pollution is worsening the COVID-19 problem.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the first to announce the ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali this year.



Maharashtra government on 6 November appealed to people to not burst crackers during Diwali due to environmental concerns and pollution. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places during the festival.