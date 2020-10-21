21% of All Infant Deaths in India Due to Air Pollution, Says Study

According to a disturbing new report, 21 percent of all neonatal deaths in India are caused by air pollution. 116,000 infants die in India in the first month alone, according to a global comprehensive analysis of the impact of air pollution on newborns.

The highest health risk in India is now caused by air pollution, with 1.67 million deaths in 2019 from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, lung cancer, chronic lung disease and neonatal diseases attributed to bad air.

According to The State of Global Air 2020 study published in Health Effects Institute, half of these infant deaths were caused by outdoor air pollution.

South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal were among the top 10 countries with highest PM 2.5 levels in 2019. Shift to solid fuels has helped, with 50 million less people exposed to household air pollution.