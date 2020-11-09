Hemp Bombs To Coriander Tikli, These Crackers Are Made of Seeds

Hemp Bombs To Coriander Tikli, These Crackers Are Made of Seeds

Unique, environment-friendly alternatives to Diwali firecrackers.

Traditionally, Diwali has been all about the loud kaboom of firecrackers. Rockets whizzing up into the air and colourful crackers exploding into the night sky that is already filled with smoke. However, in the recent past, firecrackers have become a cause of concern, with some states imposing a strict ban on the activity. Gram Art Project, a little collective of farmers, social workers, women and painters, has found a beautiful alternative to keep the nostalgia of Diwali alive without harming the environment.

Based out of Paradsinga village, in Sausar Tehsil of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, Gram Art Project has found an environment-friendly alternative to the traditional firecrackers. How?

Gram Art Project's firecrackers are recyclable and embedded with seeds that can be nurtured into whole plants!

While the inside is embedded with live seeds, the outside is made with biodegradable and recyclable material. These seed crackets are called as 'hatchers' and not only prevent pollution but are also friendly towards animals and birds. All you have to do is sow the hatchers, water and watch them grow! A major plus point is that Gram Art Project's hatchers are made by rural women, thus providing employment.

Another interesting innovation is the 'Microgreens Ladi' that contains 7 pairs of microgreen seeds i.e. red amaranthus, amaranth, fenugreek, purslane, mustard, gree amaranthus, and spinach. Unlike a traditional ladi that barely lasts 7 seconds, these hatcher ladis can last a lifetime.

Gram Art Project's alternative to the typical chakra firecracker is the Phoenix Chakkar that's embedded with onion seeds. When you burn a Phoenix Chakkar it produces potassium-rich ash which is an important ingredient in the cultivation of onions. All you have to do is take the burnt residue, cover it with soil, water regularly and watch onion saplings emerge from the ashes! The burning of this hatcher also lasts longer than a typical chakra firecracker.

Gram Art Project's 'Hemp Bomb' is filled with roselle seeds. Roselle is a type of natural plant fibre. Untying the ropes around the Hemp Bomb will reveal seed balls that can be sowed and watered regularly to produce hemp plants that can be used for multiple purposes.

Other innovatons include Laxmi Bombs filled with Sonapatti seeds, Coriander Tikli embedded with coriander seeds and Golden Shower that explodes with seeds of the Golden Shower tree (Cassia Fistula).

Gram Art Project also has a whole range of Diwali sweets that are also made from seeds.