Bajrang Dal Members Burn 'Pakistani Food Fest' Banner at Surat Restaurant

Members of right-wing group Bajrang Dal on Monday, 13 December, vandalised a Surat restaurant that was hosting a Pakistani food festival.
A flex banner, advertising the 'Pakistani food festival,' was pulled down by the right-wing activists and set on fire, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram,' news agency PTI reported.
"Bajrang Dal activists took down the flex banner from the building & set it on fire. No such festival will be tolerated. The restaurant has apologized," South Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Deviprasad Dubey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Sandeep Dawar, who owns the restaurant 'Taste of India,' said that the eatery will continue to serve Mughlai food, but remove the word 'Pakistan' from the cuisine's name. Dawar had also issued a telephonic apology to the Bajrang Dal members.
No police complaint has been lodged in the incident.
